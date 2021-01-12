General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

