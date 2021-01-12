General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

