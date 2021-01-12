Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $28.60. 2,556,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,139,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $144,187,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.