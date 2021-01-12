GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $15,456.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00092818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001576 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008206 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002888 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002006 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,094,227 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

