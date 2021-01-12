GeoDB (GEO) Price Reaches $0.23

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $126,810.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

