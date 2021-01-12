Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO.L) (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO.L) (LON:CGEO)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 517 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06). Approximately 30,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.26).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

