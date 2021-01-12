GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $0.33

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $42,778.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.