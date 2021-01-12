Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.62. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,411. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 586.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 114,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,937,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

