Gifto (GTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.68 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $13.02 million and $17.68 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

