Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,162.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,047.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,108.29. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

