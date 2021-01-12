Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.08

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.08 and last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

