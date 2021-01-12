GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 6,250,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

