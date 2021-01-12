GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 12,700.0% in December

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 12,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GLG Life Tech stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. GLG Life Tech has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.