Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 1,595.1% in December

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 1,595.1% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $27.90.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile
