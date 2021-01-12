Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 13,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

