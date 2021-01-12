Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 3,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.50% of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

