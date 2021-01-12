Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Shares Down 2.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $13.01. 45,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 32,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.