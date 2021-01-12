Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.81. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.