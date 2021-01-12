Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

