Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.