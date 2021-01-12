GoByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,449.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $209,662.75 and approximately $11,449.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,133,779 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

