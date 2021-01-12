GoByte Trading Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $203,258.16 and $6,755.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000912 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,137,908 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

