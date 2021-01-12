Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Tops $3.07 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $9,735.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00397205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.