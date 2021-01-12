Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 1.9%

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

About Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

