Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stock Position Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.73% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

