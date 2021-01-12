Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 317,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. 143,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,942. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.