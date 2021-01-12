Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) Shares Down 0.8%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.30. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

