Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP)’s share price fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. 1,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; and Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors.

