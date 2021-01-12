Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.84. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 57,333 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244 over the last 90 days. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

