GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GoPro by 9.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GoPro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GoPro by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 1.26. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

