GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

GPRO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.26. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GoPro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

