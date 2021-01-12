Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $22,624.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

