Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 1.8% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 69.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,854 shares of company stock worth $13,790,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

