Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,001.00

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and last traded at GBX 951.50 ($12.43), with a volume of 81640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 956.50 ($12.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 898.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

