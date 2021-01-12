Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €20.50 ($24.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

