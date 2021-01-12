Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F)’s (GYC) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €20.50 ($24.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.27 and a 200-day moving average of €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

