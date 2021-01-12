Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,549. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

