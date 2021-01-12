Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 345,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,160. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

