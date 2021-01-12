Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 35,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,049,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,914,000 after purchasing an additional 139,238 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. 107,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

