Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. 85,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

