GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.22. 12,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

