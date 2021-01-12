GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Down 0.4%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.62. 35,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 40,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 7.55% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

