Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

