GravityCoin Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $88,848.50 and $1,399.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00110501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00258862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061206 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,056,824 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

