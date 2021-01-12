Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 11,665,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,888,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.73.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

There is no company description available for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.