Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,284 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of City worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in City by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in City by 135.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $221,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

CHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

