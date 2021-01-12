GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a growth of 1,612.9% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRNH opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

