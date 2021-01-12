GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a growth of 1,612.9% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRNH opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About GreenGro Technologies
