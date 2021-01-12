GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GERS remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
