Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRG. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs plc (GRG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

LON:GRG traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,816 ($23.73). 439,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,892. Greggs plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,478 ($32.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,780.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 465.64.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

