Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (GRID.L) (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (GRID.L) (LON:GRID)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.48). 223,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 201,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

In other news, insider Duncan Neale acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96).

